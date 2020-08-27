Global  
 

Around 50% Chinese citizens like PM Narendra Modi government, reveals Global Times survey

Zee News Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
A survey conducted by Global Times, a mouthpiece of the Chinese government, has revealed that most of the Chinese are more happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government than their own leaders. According to the survey, around 50% Chinese praised PM Modi's government in India, while 50% people are in favour of Beijing.
