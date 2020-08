You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ireland's baby mass grave scandal remains a mystery



The mass grave discovered at the mother and baby home in Taum may just be one of many such scandals. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:04 Published on July 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Remains dug from Japan mass grave suggest epidemic in 1800s TOKYO (AP) — Archaeologists have dug up the remains of more than 1,500 people, many of them believed to have died in an epidemic, buried in a 19th century mass...

SeattlePI.com 19 hours ago



Remains dug up from Osaka mass grave suggest epidemic in 1800s Archaeologists have dug up the remains of more than 1,500 people, many of them believed to have died in an epidemic, buried in a 19th century mass grave…

Japan Today 7 hours ago



Remains dug up at mass grave site in Japan suggest epidemic in 1800s Archaeologists have dug up the remains of more than 1,500 people, many of them believed to have died in an epidemic, buried in a 19th century mass grave in...

Belfast Telegraph 20 hours ago





Tweets about this