Hurricane Laura: 'Unsurvivable' storm surge and 150mph winds to hit Texas and Louisiana coasts as landfall nears

People along the Gulf Coast are bracing for what could be the strongest hurricane to hit the region in 15 years. Hurricane Laura is now a Category 3, but it will become a more powerful Category 4 before slamming into the Texas-Louisiana coast anytime now. CBS News' Courtney Zubowski reports.
