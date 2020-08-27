Global  
 

Hurricane Laura: 'Unsurvivable' storm surge and 150mph winds to hit Texas and Louisiana coasts as landfall nears

Independent Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Powerful, deadly storm gathers strength over Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Beaumont and Lake Charles overnight
News video: Tracking Hurricane Laura In Gulf Coast

Tracking Hurricane Laura In Gulf Coast 02:04

 People along the Gulf Coast are bracing for what could be the strongest hurricane to hit the region in 15 years. Hurricane Laura is now a Category 3, but it will become a more powerful Category 4 before slamming into the Texas-Louisiana coast anytime now. CBS News' Courtney Zubowski reports.

French Quarter in New Orleans hit with torrential rain as Hurricane Laura approaches [Video]

French Quarter in New Orleans hit with torrential rain as Hurricane Laura approaches

Hurricane Laura has reached Category 4 strength ahead of anticipated landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is forecast to make landfall..

Category 4 Hurricane Laura approaches Louisiana [Video]

Category 4 Hurricane Laura approaches Louisiana

Hurricane Laura has reached Category 4 strength ahead of anticipated landfall near Louisiana.

Aerial footage captures eye of Hurricane Laura [Video]

Aerial footage captures eye of Hurricane Laura

Tropical Storm Laura has upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane and is heading toward Louisiana and Texas. A video shows the eye of the hurricane from "Hurricane Hunter" aircraft, NOAA 42, Kermit...

Evacuation ordes issued as Hurricane Laura aimed at Gulf Coast in U.S.

 Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate the Texas and Louisiana coasts Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into...
Hurricane Laura expected to reach Category 4 strength with life-threatening storm surge before making landfall

 Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen into a category 4 storm and produce a life-threatening storm surge as a category 4 hurricane to make landfall on the...
Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm, to make landfall near Texas-Louisiana border

 Hurricane Laura is forecast to be the strongest storm to ever make landfall along the western Louisiana and north Texas coast, with winds of at least 145 mph and...
