Hurricane Laura: 14-year-old girl is first US victim after tree falls on her home

Independent Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards has announced a 14-year-old girl as the first reported fatality in the state caused by Hurricane Laura, after a tree fell on to her family home.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Hurricane Laura Is Heading for a City That Can’t Take Any More

Hurricane Laura Is Heading for a City That Can’t Take Any More 00:37

 The National Hurricane Center isn’t holding back on its warnings about Hurricane Laura. They are saying the storm will bring “unsurvivable storm surge” to the Gulf Coast. This is the weather of nightmares and it’s less than 12 hours away from making landfall. Though Laura threatens...

