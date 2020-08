Minneapolis Mayor Declares State Of Emergency Amid Unrest Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe mayor of Minneapolis declared a



Mayor Jacob Frey also imposed a curfew and asked Minnesota's governor to call in the National Guard.



The Minneapolis Police Department says unrest was sparked by misinformation on social... Watch VideoThe mayor of Minneapolis declared a state of emergency Wednesday to help restore peace to the city amid violence and looting.Mayor Jacob Frey also imposed a curfew and asked Minnesota's governor to call in the National Guard.The Minneapolis Police Department says unrest was sparked by misinformation on social 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UTAH declares state of emergency after protests



Utah's governor has declared a state of emergency after protesters caused damage in Salt Lake City last night. The civil unrest came after the district attorney ruled that the police killing of.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28 Published on July 10, 2020 Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues



Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues The Democratic mayor of Richmond, Virginia, Levar Stoney, has invoked his emergency powers to remove multiple Confederate statues in the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23 Published on July 1, 2020

Tweets about this