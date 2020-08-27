|
Navy Ship Fire Now Believed To Be Arson
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoInvestigators say they now suspect arson was the cause of the fire on a Navy ship that was docked in San Diego in July.
A sailor is being questioned as a potential suspect by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The fire aboard the USS Bonhomme...
