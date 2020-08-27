Global  
 

Navy Ship Fire Now Believed To Be Arson

Newsy Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Navy Ship Fire Now Believed To Be ArsonWatch VideoInvestigators say they now suspect arson was the cause of the fire on a Navy ship that was docked in San Diego in July.

A sailor is being questioned as a potential suspect by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The fire aboard the USS Bonhomme...
