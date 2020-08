Lord And Taylor Closing All Stores Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Watch VideoLord and Taylor is closing all 38 of its remaining stores.



A liquidation sale is planned.



The news comes just weeks after the retail company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.



It originally tried to keep a handful of locations open but says it made more financial sense to close all of them



