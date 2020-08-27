Global  
 

Too Many COVID-19 Patients Get Unneeded ‘Just In Case’ Antibiotics

Eurasia Review Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Too Many COVID-19 Patients Get Unneeded ‘Just In Case’ AntibioticsMore than half of patients hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 in Michigan during the state's peak months received antibiotics soon after they arrive, just in case they had a bacterial infection in addition to the virus, a new study shows. But testing soon showed that 96.5% of them only had the coronavirus, which antibiotics...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Treating COVID-19 could lead to increased antimicrobial resistance

Treating COVID-19 could lead to increased antimicrobial resistance 01:21

 The use of antibiotics in people with COVID-19 could result in increased resistance to the drugs' benefits among the wider population, a new study suggests. Patients hospitalised as a result of the virus are being given a combination of medications to prevent possible secondary bacterial infections....

