Too Many COVID-19 Patients Get Unneeded ‘Just In Case’ Antibiotics
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () More than half of patients hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 in Michigan during the state's peak months received antibiotics soon after they arrive, just in case they had a bacterial infection in addition to the virus, a new study shows. But testing soon showed that 96.5% of them only had the coronavirus, which antibiotics...
The use of antibiotics in people with COVID-19 could result in increased resistance to the drugs' benefits among the wider population, a new study suggests. Patients hospitalised as a result of the virus are being given a combination of medications to prevent possible secondary bacterial infections....
A Covid-19 positive woman was allegedly molested by a doctor, who was also admitted as a patient in the isolation ward, at a hospital in Noida, according to Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:09Published
Recovery rate of India stands at 63.92% with above 32,000 recoveries on July 27. The active case percentage is 33.80% while the death rate is 2.28% in the country. Around 8,706 patients were discharged..