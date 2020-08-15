Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazilian island set to reopen, but only for tourists who have already had Covid-19

Indian Express Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Greek restaurant owners worried as new restrictions in tourist hotspot leave resorts empty [Video]

Greek restaurant owners worried as new restrictions in tourist hotspot leave resorts empty

As coronavirus cases in Greece continue to climb, the government has imposed stricter lockdown restrictions on the northern region of Halkidiki and the island of Mykonos. Footage from Friday (August..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:34Published
Bali Wants To Reopen For Tourism, But Will They Be Able To Pull It Off? [Video]

Bali Wants To Reopen For Tourism, But Will They Be Able To Pull It Off?

Like tourist hotspots worldwide, the Indonesian island of Bali has taken an enormous hit from the coronavirus pandemic. According to CNN, hotel arrivals in July were down over 99% year on year, and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Scuba divers clean pollution from coral reef in southern Thailand [Video]

Scuba divers clean pollution from coral reef in southern Thailand

Nature-loving divers volunteered to pick up trash that had polluted the coral reefs of a famous tourist destination in Thailand. Sixty divers gathered in Koh Nu and Koh Maeo islands in Songkhla for..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:06Published

Tweets about this

IndianExpress

The Indian Express #IEWorld - Wait, what? https://t.co/QXQpO6W3mI https://t.co/25tomS5yEA 22 hours ago