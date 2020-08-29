Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sea Life Washes Ashore Following Mauritius Oil Spill

Newsy Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Sea Life Washes Ashore Following Mauritius Oil SpillWatch VideoDozens of whales, dolphins and sea turtles have washed ashore on the small island nation of Mauritius, following a massive oil spill in the Indian Ocean. 

This comes five weeks after a Japanese tanker carrying thousands of tons of oil ran aground on a reef just off the coast. Environmentalists are demanding an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Protest in Mauritius over oil spill, dozens of dead dolphins

Protest in Mauritius over oil spill, dozens of dead dolphins 01:46

 Leaked fuel from a Japanese tanker fouled protected wetlands area and small island that was bird and wildlife sanctuary.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The young people fighting the Mauritius oil spill [Video]

The young people fighting the Mauritius oil spill

Young locals are helping to prevent environmental damage to their island after a tanker ran aground.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:10Published
Thousands protest after Mauritius dolphins deaths [Video]

Thousands protest after Mauritius dolphins deaths

Protesters packed a square in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, on Saturday to demand answers following the death of at least 40 dolphins following a major oil spill. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
Mauritius: Mother dolphin struggles to save baby [Video]

Mauritius: Mother dolphin struggles to save baby

Video obtained by Reuters shows the last moments of a mother and baby dolphin off Mauritius. At least 40 dead dolphins have washed up this week, following an oil spill. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

39 dolphins, 3 whales wash up on Mauritius after oil spill

 The number of dead dolphins that have washed ashore on the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius after an oil spill has risen to 39, the government said...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this