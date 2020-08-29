Improved Weather Helps Fire Crews Gain Control Over California Blazes Saturday, 29 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Watch VideoFirefighters have slowly gained control of some California wildfires, helped by a wave of cooler weather.



Evacuation orders were lifted for at least 50,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area and Napa Valley wine country on Friday. Crews are still working to restore water and power so more people can get back to... Watch VideoFirefighters have slowly gained control of some California wildfires, helped by a wave of cooler weather.Evacuation orders were lifted for at least 50,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area and Napa Valley wine country on Friday. Crews are still working to restore water and power so more people can get back to 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wildfire Caught Going Out of Control on Timelapse



A wildfire broke out in the CZU Lightening Complex in California. It was caught on a timelapse, which started from sunset and ended in the night. The smoke and the colors of the fire covered the sky as.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago Apple wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in southern California – video



Thousands of residents in southern California were forced to evacuate as a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size. The 'Apple fire' burned 60sq km of dry brush and timber after two.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago 'Firenado' Swirls Near Small California Community



California officials issued a rare warning Saturday for a “fire tornado” — or “firenado.” HuffPost reports the new blaze is raging in the eastern Sierra Mountains, close to the small.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

