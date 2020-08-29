|
Improved Weather Helps Fire Crews Gain Control Over California Blazes
Watch VideoFirefighters have slowly gained control of some California wildfires, helped by a wave of cooler weather.
Evacuation orders were lifted for at least 50,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area and Napa Valley wine country on Friday. Crews are still working to restore water and power so more people can get back to...
