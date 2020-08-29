Global  
 

Sir John A. Macdonald statue toppled in Montreal during defund the police protest

CTV News Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Protesters in Montreal and other Canadian cities gathered Saturday to demand a reduction in police funding. During the protest, the statue of John A Macdonald in downtown Montreal was toppled.
