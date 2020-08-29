Sir John A. Macdonald statue toppled in Montreal during defund the police protest
Saturday, 29 August 2020 () Protesters in Montreal and other Canadian cities gathered Saturday to demand a reduction in police funding. During the protest, the statue of John A Macdonald in downtown Montreal was toppled.
