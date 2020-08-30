Global  
 

Tour De France Kicks Off, As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Eurasia Review Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Tour De France Kicks Off, As COVID-19 Cases RiseBy Lisa Bryant

The legendary Tour de France began Saturday, two months later than usual, and a day after France recorded its sharpest single-day coronavirus caseload since late March.

The crowds, usually packing the start of the Tour de France, are absent this year. Just 100 spectators were allowed for the early afternoon...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Roglic and Team Jumbo Visma gear up for Tour de France

Roglic and Team Jumbo Visma gear up for Tour de France 02:35

 Slovenian favourite Primoz Roglic and his team mates get ready for the Tour de France with just one day before the Grand Depart.

