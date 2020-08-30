Global  
 

Michael Moore says Donald Trump is on course to win in November

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Michael Moore says Donald Trump is on course to win in NovemberUS documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has a warning for Democrats - history is set to repeat in November's election. Back in 2016, Moore was one of a handful of political activists who had predicted that Donald Trump would defeat...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Hillary Clinton Warns Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton Warns Joe Biden 00:33

 Hillary Clinton has a bit of advice for Joe Biden come November 3rd... "Don't even think about conceding if the election is at all close," she says. Joe Biden should not concede because many believe the election will drag out for some time. "Eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an...

Michael Moore Michael Moore American filmmaker and author

‘Don’t leave it to the Democrats’: Trump on course for repeat of 2016 victory, claims Michael Moore

 Michael Moore has warned that Donald Trump is on course for a repeat of his surprise victory in the 2016 presidential election. The documentary filmmaker, who..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Deadly Shooting in Portland After Pro-Trump Ralliers Clash With Protesters

 A caravan of supporters of President Trump drove through downtown Portland, which has seen nightly protests against police violence and racial injustice. One..
NYTimes.com

Jacob Blake: Donald Trump to visit Kenosha amid unrest

 The president is due to visit the city of Kenosha on Tuesday to meet local police.
BBC News

Sam Clench: Donald Trump's convention speech proved Joe Biden's point for him

 COMMENT: Donald Trump could have used last week's Republican National Convention to neutralise the most serious criticism of his presidency.Instead,..
New Zealand Herald

CBS Weekend News, August 29th, 2020

 President Trump tours areas devastated by Hurricane Laura; Team of women skydivers celebrate women's suffrage
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US election 2020: Intelligence chief ends face-to-face security meetings

 Democrats cry foul over the move, saying the public had a right to know about foreign interference.
BBC News

Office of the Director of National Intelligence says it will cease in-person briefings

 CBS News has learned the Office of the Director of National Intelligence will cease giving in-person briefings to members of congress. Intelligence briefings..
CBS News

Director of National Intelligence to cease in-person briefings

 The move has prompted condemnation from senior Democratic lawmakers.
CBS News

