Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China restaurant collapse: Death toll in incident rises, at least 29 dead

Mid-Day Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Twenty-nine people were killed after a village restaurant collapsed Saturday in north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said Sunday. The accident happened at around 9.40 am Saturday when relatives and fellow villagers were attending a birthday party banquet for an 80-year-old person at Juxian Restaurant in Chenzhuang...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Raigad building collapse: Death toll rises to 12 [Video]

Raigad building collapse: Death toll rises to 12

Dead toll rose to 12 in Raigad building collapse incident in Maharashtra. 3 floors of a five-storey building collapsed on August 24 in Maharashtra's Raigad. Government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Car smashes into restaurant after Chinese woman accidentally presses accelerator [Video]

Car smashes into restaurant after Chinese woman accidentally presses accelerator

A car smashed into a restaurant after a woman pressed accelerator by mistake in eastern China. In the video, captured in the city of Nantong in Jiangsu Province on August 21, a woman walked into a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published
Raigad building collapse: Death toll rises to 7 [Video]

Raigad building collapse: Death toll rises to 7

Dead toll rose to 7 in Raigad building collapse incident in Maharashtra. 1 male child rescued from the debris. Search and rescue operation continues.

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this