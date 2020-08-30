|
|
|
Carcass of blue whale washes ashore
Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
The carcass of a blue whale washed ashore on Valinokkam beach in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday. Senior officials from the forest department said t
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Washed-up whale carcass removed from Cape Town beach
A Bryde's whale carcass washed up on Long Beach, Kommetjie, just outside Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday (August 10).
Footage from Tuesday morning (August 11) shows workers from the local..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:09Published
|
|
Whale and calf splash surfers in up-close encounter
These surfers had a "whale" of a good time. Stunning drone footage shows a group of surfers' close encounter with a huge whale and her calf in the crystal-blue waters of Manly, Australia.
Credit: nypost Duration: 00:57Published
Tweets about this
|