Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carcass of blue whale washes ashore

Hindu Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
The carcass of a blue whale washed ashore on Valinokkam beach in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday. Senior officials from the forest department said t
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Washed-up whale carcass removed from Cape Town beach [Video]

Washed-up whale carcass removed from Cape Town beach

A Bryde's whale carcass washed up on Long Beach, Kommetjie, just outside Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday (August 10). Footage from Tuesday morning (August 11) shows workers from the local..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:09Published
Beautiful Close Up Footage of Great White Shark Feeding on Whale Carcass [Video]

Beautiful Close Up Footage of Great White Shark Feeding on Whale Carcass

Occurred on August 8, 2020 / Nantucket, Massachusetts, USA Info from Licensor: "Fishing 11 miles south of Nantucket and stumbled upon a dead whale with several smaller sharks and a large great white."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:49Published
Whale and calf splash surfers in up-close encounter [Video]

Whale and calf splash surfers in up-close encounter

These surfers had a "whale" of a good time. Stunning drone footage shows a group of surfers' close encounter with a huge whale and her calf in the crystal-blue waters of Manly, Australia.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this