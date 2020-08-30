|
California Considers Reparations For Slavery
Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoCalifornia is considering reparations for African Americans as the nation continues to reel from police brutality and racial injustice.
On a weekend marking the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, the California state Senate voted to create a task force to study reparations for African Americans,...
