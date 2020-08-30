Global  
 

California Considers Reparations For Slavery

Newsy Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
California Considers Reparations For SlaveryWatch VideoCalifornia is considering reparations for African Americans as the nation continues to reel from police brutality and racial injustice. 

On a weekend marking the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, the California state Senate voted to create a task force to study reparations for African Americans,...
