India Sets Global Record For Highest 24-Hour Count Of COVID-19 Cases
Sunday, 30 August 2020 () Watch VideoIndia has set a global record for the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single 24 hour period – over 78,000. It broke the global record the U.S. set in July. India also reported Sunday almost 1,000 new deaths.
The surge came as the country's government announced it would loosen some coronavirus...
As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the country has reached another grim milestone. India has reported the biggest single-day jump of 78,761 Covid cases in the 24 hours with the total tally breaching the 35 lakh mark.It took India 213 days to cross 35 lakh cases. The country has...
India crossed 36 lakh mark of coronavirus cases including 7,81,975 active cases on Aug 31. The spike of 78,512 new cases and 971 deaths reported in India in last 24 hours. With 971 deaths, cumulative..