India Sets Global Record For Highest 24-Hour Count Of COVID-19 Cases Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Watch VideoIndia has set a global record for the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single 24 hour period – over 78,000. It broke the global record the U.S. set in July. India also reported Sunday almost 1,000 new deaths.



