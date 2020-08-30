Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India Sets Global Record For Highest 24-Hour Count Of COVID-19 Cases

Newsy Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
India Sets Global Record For Highest 24-Hour Count Of COVID-19 CasesWatch VideoIndia has set a global record for the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single 24 hour period – over 78,000. It broke the global record the U.S. set in July. India also reported Sunday almost 1,000 new deaths.

The surge came as the country's government announced it would loosen some coronavirus...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India records 78,761 cases in 24 hours with total tally past 35 Lakh |Oneindia News

India records 78,761 cases in 24 hours with total tally past 35 Lakh |Oneindia News 01:39

 As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the country has reached another grim milestone. India has reported the biggest single-day jump of 78,761 Covid cases in the 24 hours with the total tally breaching the 35 lakh mark.It took India 213 days to cross 35 lakh cases. The country has...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID update: Maharashtra, Andhra continue to suffer, Delhi gets a breather [Video]

COVID update: Maharashtra, Andhra continue to suffer, Delhi gets a breather

Even as India continue to report record rise in daily cases of coronavirus, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the pandemic could be controlled by Diwali festival. India on August 31 reported..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
‘Don’t want Covid positive cases to remain untraced’: Satyendar Jain [Video]

‘Don’t want Covid positive cases to remain untraced’: Satyendar Jain

As Covid-19 cases resurge in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the Kejriwal government was doing ‘aggressive testing’ and the aim was to ensure no case was left..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:07Published
India's COVID tally crosses 36 lakh mark [Video]

India's COVID tally crosses 36 lakh mark

India crossed 36 lakh mark of coronavirus cases including 7,81,975 active cases on Aug 31. The spike of 78,512 new cases and 971 deaths reported in India in last 24 hours. With 971 deaths, cumulative..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Highest 76.4k cases on Thursday, 1,081 deaths

 India’s Covid-19 pandemic continued to escalate, with a record 76,489 fresh cases being reported on Thursday and the daily count staying above the 76,000 mark...
IndiaTimes

Nearly 2 million cases reported in August, India sets a global Covid-19 record

 India reported close to 2 million Covid-19 cases in August, the highest recorded in any country during any month since the outbreak of the pandemic. The country...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this