3-year-old girl safe after being lifted into the air by kite in Taiwan Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

A 3-year-old girl in A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several metres into the air.The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao... 👓 View full article

