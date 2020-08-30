|
3-year-old girl safe after being lifted into the air by kite in Taiwan
Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several metres into the air.The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao...
