|
Donald Trump’s Bad Prescription For Drug Prices – OpEd
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
By Dustin Siggins*
The final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention included powerful lines promoting the Trump administration’s drug price policies. President Donald Trump claimed that his recent executive orders on drug prices “will massively lower the cost of your prescription drugs.” His daughter Ivanka...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this