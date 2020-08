Texel sheep Double Diamond sells for record $729,000 Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

A trio of breeders have paid a record price for a near genetically perfect ram at an auction in the UK last week.Six-month-old Texel sheep Double Diamond was the subject of "much pre-sale speculation" according to the UK's Texel... A trio of breeders have paid a record price for a near genetically perfect ram at an auction in the UK last week.Six-month-old Texel sheep Double Diamond was the subject of "much pre-sale speculation" according to the UK's Texel... 👓 View full article