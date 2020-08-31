|
Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech to Republican convention: Donald Trump loved it
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Remember Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech to the Republican National Convention last week ?I certainly hope so. Six days later, the sound of her voice is still ringing in my head. But if you missed it, here's a quick rundown.Guilfoyle...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kimberly Guilfoyle American political public figure
Sam Clench: Donald Trump's 'boring', unmemorable speech at Republican conventionCOMMENT: I can barely believe I'm saying this, but President Donald Trump's speech to the Republican National Convention yesterday almost made me miss Kimberly..
New Zealand Herald
Sam Clench: Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech sums up the 2020 US electionCOMMENT: "THEY WANT TO DESTROY THIS COUNTRY AND EVERYTHING THAT WE HAVE FOUGHT FOR AND HOLD DEAR," Kimberly Guilfoyle bellowed."THEY WANT TO STEAL YOUR LIBERTY,..
New Zealand Herald
RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Republican leader shares faked video of disabled activist on TwitterIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
A Sunday tweet from Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) showing a video of activist Ady Barkan got a “manipulated..
The Verge
The Republican convention depicted an alternate reality. Will Americans buy it?When Democrats held their national convention in Chicago in 1968, the radical Youth International Party – better known as the Yippies – promised to send all..
WorldNews
Biden, Speaking to National Guard, Takes Aim at Republican Criticism on CrimeThe Democratic presidential nominee hit back at attacks delivered at the Republican National Convention.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
IN THE PAPERS: Portland Mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way'
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 04:03Published
'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violenceWASHINGTON: Democrats on Sunday accused President of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who..
WorldNews
Man fatally shot amid clashes in Portland; Mayor and Trump have war of wordsA fatal shooting in Portland has led to a war of words between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party
Trump Fighting Back In The Polls
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Sam Clench: Donald Trump's convention speech proved Joe Biden's point for himCOMMENT: Donald Trump could have used last week's Republican National Convention to neutralise the most serious criticism of his presidency.Instead,..
New Zealand Herald
Leonard Cohen estate rebukes "Hallelujah" use at RNCThe estate has accused the RNC of politicizing and exploiting the iconic song.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this