Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech to Republican convention: Donald Trump loved it

New Zealand Herald Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech to Republican convention: Donald Trump loved itRemember Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech to the Republican National Convention last week ?I certainly hope so. Six days later, the sound of her voice is still ringing in my head. But if you missed it, here's a quick rundown.Guilfoyle...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Stayed On Message For RNC. But That Was It.

Trump Stayed On Message For RNC. But That Was It. 00:44

 In an unusually muted speech at the RNC on Thursday, President Donald Trump accepted his renomination for president by the Republican party. CNN reports Trump generally remained disciplined throughout the GOP convention and managed to stay on message. However, that restraint seemed to evaporate b the...

Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Guilfoyle American political public figure

Sam Clench: Donald Trump's 'boring', unmemorable speech at Republican convention

 COMMENT: I can barely believe I'm saying this, but President Donald Trump's speech to the Republican National Convention yesterday almost made me miss Kimberly..
New Zealand Herald

Sam Clench: Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech sums up the 2020 US election

 COMMENT: "THEY WANT TO DESTROY THIS COUNTRY AND EVERYTHING THAT WE HAVE FOUGHT FOR AND HOLD DEAR," Kimberly Guilfoyle bellowed."THEY WANT TO STEAL YOUR LIBERTY,..
New Zealand Herald
RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden [Video]

RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden

President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Republican leader shares faked video of disabled activist on Twitter

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A Sunday tweet from Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) showing a video of activist Ady Barkan got a “manipulated..
The Verge

The Republican convention depicted an alternate reality. Will Americans buy it?

 When Democrats held their national convention in Chicago in 1968, the radical Youth International Party – better known as the Yippies – promised to send all..
WorldNews

Biden, Speaking to National Guard, Takes Aim at Republican Criticism on Crime

 The Democratic presidential nominee hit back at attacks delivered at the Republican National Convention.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets [Video]

Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published
IN THE PAPERS: Portland Mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way' [Video]

IN THE PAPERS: Portland Mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:03Published

'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence

 WASHINGTON: Democrats on Sunday accused President of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who..
WorldNews

Man fatally shot amid clashes in Portland; Mayor and Trump have war of words

 A fatal shooting in Portland has led to a war of words between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and President Donald Trump.
 
USATODAY.com

Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party

Trump Fighting Back In The Polls [Video]

Trump Fighting Back In The Polls

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll puts Joe Biden at 47% to President Donald Trump's 40% among registered voters. CNN reports the poll was taken partially during the Democratic National Convention and partially during the Republican National Convention. Biden's advantage in the average of all polls has been consistent, with Biden at 50% or higher. This new poll is good news because it shows Trump closing the gap. Axios' Jim Vandehei says the conventional wisdom that Trump can't win is wrong.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Sam Clench: Donald Trump's convention speech proved Joe Biden's point for him

 COMMENT: Donald Trump could have used last week's Republican National Convention to neutralise the most serious criticism of his presidency.Instead,..
New Zealand Herald

Leonard Cohen estate rebukes "Hallelujah" use at RNC

 The estate has accused the RNC of politicizing and exploiting the iconic song.
CBS News

