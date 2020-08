Mustapha Adib set to be designated new Prime Minister of Lebanon Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Lebanon`s ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is set to be designated prime minister on Monday ahead of a visit to Beirut by the French president who will press for long-delayed reforms to steer the Middle East nation out of its deep crisis. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Lebanon's Mustapha Adib set to be designated as new Prime Minister Lebanese leading Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri nominated the country`s ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be the next prime minister in formal...

Zee News 2 hours ago





Tweets about this