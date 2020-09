Australian man jailed for escaping quarantine through hotel window Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

An Australian man who used a ladder to repeatedly sneak out of his quarantine hotel to see his girlfriend was on Monday sentenced to six months in prison, the media reported



But Yusuf Karakaya will spend only one month in prison after the sentence was suspended, reports the BBC.







