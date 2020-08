You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Belarus Continues To Stifle Press Freedom, Revoking Press Licenses Of 15 Reporters



Nearly three weeks after the controversial re-election of Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, officials are cracking down on journalists even more. CNN reports fifteen Belarusian journalists.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago EU rejects Belarus vote result, warns of imminent new sanctions



The EU sanctions will hit 'a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression and election fraud'. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published 2 weeks ago Belarus workers join protests against president



Workers from state-run industrial plants in Belarus joined tens of thousands of people on Friday, for a sixth day of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. That's despite a violent crackdown.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this