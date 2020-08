Oregon Governor Urges End To Violence In Portland Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Sunday brought continued protests in the northwestern city of Portland, Oregon, along with pledges from the state’s governor to both reinforce police and address the underlying issues that have driven months of demonstrations against racial injustice.



Sunday brought continued protests in the northwestern city of Portland, Oregon, along with pledges from the state's governor to both reinforce police and address the underlying issues that have driven months of demonstrations against racial injustice.One group of protesters went Sunday to a building used by law enforcement,

