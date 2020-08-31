Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Schools reopening: Need for more teachers will be clear after two weeks, says Motshekga

News24 Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The basic education department says it will use the next two weeks to monitor where there is a need to employ additional teachers, as all grades have now returned to schools.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Environmental disaster in Argentina: forest fires burned at least 40.000 hectares in Córdoba [Video]

Environmental disaster in Argentina: forest fires burned at least 40.000 hectares in Córdoba

The forest fires that were registered in Córdoba, Argentina, devastated, in the last 14 days, more than 40,000 hectares of mountains, pastures, crops, houses, flora, and fauna, while Tuesday morning..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:58Published
Some NYC Public School Teachers Relieved About Delayed Start Date, Parents Frustrated By Short Notice [Video]

Some NYC Public School Teachers Relieved About Delayed Start Date, Parents Frustrated By Short Notice

The delayed start to the city's school year has been met with relief from some teachers hoping for more time to make their classrooms safe, but some parents are wondering why some decisions weren't..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:43Published
15 teaches quarantined at Weatherbee Elementary School in St. Lucie County [Video]

15 teaches quarantined at Weatherbee Elementary School in St. Lucie County

Two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at Weatherbee Elementary School in St. Lucie County, prompting 15 teachers to be quarantined.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:21Published

Tweets about this