Alberta quietly removes physical distancing rules for classrooms
Monday, 31 August 2020 () The order, endorsed by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, states that "an operator of a school does not need to ensure that students, staff members and visitors are able to maintain a minimum of two metres distance from every other person when student, staff or students are seated at a desk or table."
