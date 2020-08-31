Global  
 

Alberta quietly removes physical distancing rules for classrooms

CTV News Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The order, endorsed by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, states that "an operator of a school does not need to ensure that students, staff members and visitors are able to maintain a minimum of two metres distance from every other person when student, staff or students are seated at a desk or table."
