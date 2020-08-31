Global  
 

Detroit Holds Memorial Day For COVID-19 Victims

Newsy Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Detroit Holds Memorial Day For COVID-19 VictimsWatch VideoThe city of Detroit held a Memorial Day to honor the hundreds of residents who have died from COVID-19. 

Families honored the victims by driving in 15 consecutive funeral processions past hundreds of billboard-sized photos of their loved ones. 

Michigan has seen more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than...
Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Published
News video: Detroit Memorial Day: City Honors Loved Ones Lost To Covid-19

Detroit Memorial Day: City Honors Loved Ones Lost To Covid-19 00:20

 Detroit Memorial Day: City Honors Loved Ones Lost To Covid-19

