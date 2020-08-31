Detroit Holds Memorial Day For COVID-19 Victims Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe city of Detroit held a Memorial Day to honor the hundreds of residents who have died from COVID-19.



Families honored the victims by driving in 15 consecutive funeral processions past hundreds of



Michigan has seen more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than... Watch VideoThe city of Detroit held a Memorial Day to honor the hundreds of residents who have died from COVID-19.Families honored the victims by driving in 15 consecutive funeral processions past hundreds of billboard -sized photos of their loved ones.Michigan has seen more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 👓 View full article

