Detroit Holds Memorial Day For COVID-19 Victims
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe city of Detroit held a Memorial Day to honor the hundreds of residents who have died from COVID-19.
Families honored the victims by driving in 15 consecutive funeral processions past hundreds of billboard-sized photos of their loved ones.
Michigan has seen more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than...
