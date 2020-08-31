Liberty announces investigation into Jerry Falwell Jr's tenure

Wochit News - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Jerry Falwell Jr. Did Everything Right. Until He Didn't 00:39 Jerry Fallwell Jr.'s tenure as president and chancellor of Liberty University crashed to an inglorious end this week, when he was asked to resign. According to CNN, the prodigal son of the late Rev. Jerry Falwell always seemed closer in spirit to his defiant, bootlegging grandfather, Carey Falwell....