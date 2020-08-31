Global  
 

Liberty announces investigation into Jerry Falwell Jr's tenure

New Zealand Herald Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Liberty announces investigation into Jerry Falwell Jr's tenureIn the US, Liberty University, a private evangelical Christian seat of learning founded by televangelist Jerry Falwell Jr and based in the state of Virginia, is opening an independent investigation into Falwell's tenure as president.It...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Jerry Falwell Jr. Did Everything Right. Until He Didn't

Jerry Falwell Jr. Did Everything Right. Until He Didn't 00:39

 Jerry Fallwell Jr.'s tenure as president and chancellor of Liberty University crashed to an inglorious end this week, when he was asked to resign. According to CNN, the prodigal son of the late Rev. Jerry Falwell always seemed closer in spirit to his defiant, bootlegging grandfather, Carey Falwell....

Liberty University announces probe of Jerry Falwell Jr. amid scandal

 The evangelical university has hired a forensic firm to investigate Liberty's operations during Falwell Jr.'s tenure as president, including financial and real..
CBS News

Liberty University opens investigation into 'all facets' of Jerry Falwell Jr.'s tenure

 Liberty is also exploring a new coach and mentor to help ensure all Liberty employees are fulfilling their 'spiritual responsibility.'
USATODAY.com

Liberty Will Investigate University’s Operations Under Jerry Falwell Jr.

 The board of trustees said an independent forensic firm would look into all facets of Liberty’s operations, including “financial, real estate and legal..
NYTimes.com

New allegation about Jerry Falwell Jr.'s wife emerges

 The new allegations emerged just days after Falwell resigned as head of Liberty University, one of the nation’s largest Christian schools. Jericka Duncan..
CBS News

Business partner alleges affair with Falwells [Video]

Business partner alleges affair with Falwells

Giancarlo Granda says his sexual relationship with the Falwells began when he was 20. He says he had sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell Jr, a staunch supporter of President Trump, looked on. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

