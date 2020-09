You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indonesia: Chinese vaccine to be tested as COVID-19 cases rise



Al Jazeera meets the Indonesian sisters taking part in the human trials. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:31 Published 2 days ago The trials, tribulations and timeline of a COVID-19 vaccine | Jerome Kim



Developing a vaccine usually takes five to 10 years, costs about a billion dollars and has a failure rate of 93 percent. Under the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists are being asked to.. Credit: TED Duration: 23:32 Published 4 days ago Russia Expects to Have 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Approved by Late Sept



Russia is on its way to approving the country’s second coronavirus vaccine. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:44 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this