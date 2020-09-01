Trump administration finalises coal plant pollution rollback

Trump will not visit Jacob Blake's family in Kenosha



President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amidfury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake which left the 29-year-old Blackman paralyzed. But Trump said he will not be meeting with Blake's family. Hedisclosed that he spoke with the family's pastor, who said the family wantedtheir attorney to join the meeting. Trump said he declined because that wouldbe "inappropriate."

