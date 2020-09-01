Global  
 

Trump administration finalises coal plant pollution rollback

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Trump administration finalises coal plant pollution rollbackThe Trump administration on Monday finalised its weakening of an Obama-era rule aimed at reducing polluted wastewater from coal-burning power plants that has contaminated streams, lakes and underground aquifersThe change will allow...
