Trump administration finalises coal plant pollution rollback
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Monday finalised its weakening of an Obama-era rule aimed at reducing polluted wastewater from coal-burning power plants that has contaminated streams, lakes and underground aquifersThe change will allow...
