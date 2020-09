Sites to be commemorated: Residential schools recognized as 'historic event' Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

The dark heritage of Canada's residential schools is being formally recognized as one of the events that helped shape the country. The federal government has put residential schools on the official list of National Historic Events. 👓 View full article

