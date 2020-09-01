Global  
 

BTS Return to No. 1 on Billboard Artist 100 Chart, Thanks to 'Dynamite' Debut

BTS bounds 7-1 on the latest Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 5) to become the top musical act in the U.S. for a seventh total week.
 BTS have made history again, as they have become the first Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their new single 'Dynamite'.

