Terry Fox ended his Marathon of Hope 40 year ago. Today, he'd be proud, brother says

CTV News Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Sept. 1, 1980 marked the last day of the Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope. Forty years later, Fox's brother said Terry would be proud of his legacy.
