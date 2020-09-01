US Open tennis | Sumit Nagal wins first round, will face Thiem next

You Might Like

Tweets about this IAPathways Sumit Nagal is the first Indian to win a match at the #USOpen in 7 years. He's onto Round 2 after defeating Klahn 6… https://t.co/bKn1YNVTKg 1 minute ago ꀘ꒐ꋪꋬ RT @the_hindu: Sumit Nagal becomes the first Indian man to win a match at the U.S. Open tennis championship in seven years #Tennis #SumitNa… 3 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com (AP News) The Latest: Sumit Nagal gets breakthrough at US Open https://t.co/BPiDw1PfCW #AthleteHealth… https://t.co/IvYe91FjoB 12 minutes ago Gurmukh singh US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal cruises past Bradley Klahn, to face Dominic Thiem next | Sports News,The Indian Express https://t.co/3pER0t1q5w 14 minutes ago The Hindu Sumit Nagal becomes the first Indian man to win a match at the U.S. Open tennis championship in seven years #Tennis… https://t.co/BSfF9bd9An 16 minutes ago The Charlottesville 29 @TennisPublisher Do you know of anyone else doing personal blogs like this regarding the bubble experience? Can mak… https://t.co/YHt9avfvya 18 minutes ago Random Corporate कुत्ता. #SupportMovieTheatres RT @nagalsumit: 2nd attempt at writing a blog #LifeInTheBubble https://t.co/wwmlwH1Pzg 19 minutes ago