You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update: Gov. Baker 'Indefinitely Postpones' Step 2 Of Phase 3



Gov. Charlie Baker said the uptick in cases means the state can not move forward now or anytime in the near future. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 04:43 Published on August 7, 2020 Gov. Sisolak: Clark County and 3 others to stay at current COVID-19 reopening phase



Gov. Steve Sisolak gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada today. During the update, he informed Nevadans that of the 7 counties that had to return to an earlier phase of reopening, that now.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 04:20 Published on July 28, 2020 Gov. Abbot Issues Update on Hurricane Hannah



Gov. Abbot Issues Update on Hurricane Hannah Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 01:03 Published on July 25, 2020

Tweets about this