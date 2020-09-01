Global  
 

Russia's virus cases exceed 1 million; globally 4th highest

Japan Today Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Russia's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Tuesday as authorities reported 4,729 new cases. With a total of 1,000,048 reported cases, Russia has the fourth…
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India records 78,761 cases in 24 hours with total tally past 35 Lakh |Oneindia News

India records 78,761 cases in 24 hours with total tally past 35 Lakh |Oneindia News 01:39

 As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the country has reached another grim milestone. India has reported the biggest single-day jump of 78,761 Covid cases in the 24 hours with the total tally breaching the 35 lakh mark.It took India 213 days to cross 35 lakh cases. The country has...

Nearly 2 million cases reported in August, India sets a global Covid-19 record

 India reported close to 2 million Covid-19 cases in August, the highest recorded in any country during any month since the outbreak of the pandemic. The country...
IndiaTimes


