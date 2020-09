Biden’s Lead Over Trump Narrows, With Key Election States Remaining Close Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

By Ken Bredemeier



Nine weeks from Election Day in the United States, former Vice President Joe Biden is holding on to his monthslong lead over President Donald Trump in nationwide polling,



