Trump’s Doctor Denies President Had A Stroke
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The White House physician has denied rumors that Donald Trump suffered a stroke last year after frantic speculation following vague claims in an upcoming book by a New York Times writer. Trump also denied the claims on Twitter.
In a statement on Tuesday, Dr. Sean Conley said he could confirm that Trump “has not experienced...
