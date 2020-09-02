Covid-19 coronavirus: Glasgow in new local lockdown following sharp rise in virus cases

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced restrictions on visiting households in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire following an increase in coronavirus cases in the west of Scotland. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told MSPs a draft bill will be drawn up setting out the timing, terms and question for a new Scottish independence referendum. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Fitness fans trickle back into gyms and swimming pools across Scotland, asFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon eased lockdown restrictions slightly ahead ofschedule. Liam Catling, who manages PureGym in Kirkcaldy, Fife, says peoplehave been keen to try the gym, which had been due to open for the first timethe day before lockdown began.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a £59m package of support for the culture and heritage sectors, which comes from the £97m given to the Scottish government through the Barnett formula.
Theatres, galleries, comedy clubs, music venues and nightclubs are among the groups eligible for the new fund, with information on how to apply to be released next week. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
credit: Aimee Miller Residents have been rescued from their homes byfirefighters with boats following flooding in central Scotland. The ScottishFire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received calls to “significant flooding”incidents in West Lothian due to heavy rain on Thursday evening. Two SFRSwater rescue teams with boats helped rescue residents from 14 properties inPyothall Court in Broxburn, West Lothian.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends the government’s U-turn on wearing face masks in schools in England, during a visit to Castle Rock High School in Coalville, Leicestershire. Pupils will no longer be advised against using face coverings in secondary schools except in lockdown areas such as Leicester and Greater Manchester. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson explains the government’s late change to the advice on the wearing of face masks in schools in England. Pupils will no longer be advised against using face coverings in secondary schools except in lockdown areas such as Leicester and Greater Manchester. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says that a local lockdown should be a “last resort” following an agreement between the government and Oldham Council not to go into a full local lockdown. From midnight on Saturday people in Oldham will be told not to socialise with anyone from outside their household in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
People in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as well as Pendle and Blackburn inLancashire will be told not to socialise with anyone outside their householdfrom midnight on Saturday. Restrictions on households meeting and attendancesat weddings and funerals have been tightened in some parts of the north ofEngland, but a feared local lockdown has been avoided.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
The First Minister says the increase in cases partly reflects a greater volume of testing although she admits the situation is "delicately balanced" as we head... Daily Record Also reported by •BBC News