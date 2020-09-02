Covid-19 coronavirus: Glasgow in new local lockdown following sharp rise in virus cases

Andy Burnham: Local lockdown must be ‘last resort’



Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says that a local lockdown should be a "last resort" following an agreement between the government and Oldham Council not to go into a full local lockdown. From midnight on Saturday people in Oldham will be told not to socialise with anyone from outside their household in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

