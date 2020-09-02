Global  
 

Trump Administration, CDC Announce Eviction Moratorium

Newsy Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Trump Administration, CDC Announce Eviction MoratoriumWatch VideoThe Trump administration has announced an eviction moratorium through the end of the year. 

The authority will actually come from the CDC — which says limiting evictions is necessary to prevent further spread of COVID-19. 

However, only certain people are eligible for the moratorium, including individuals who...
