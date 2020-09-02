|
Trump Administration, CDC Announce Eviction Moratorium
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Trump administration has announced an eviction moratorium through the end of the year.
The authority will actually come from the CDC — which says limiting evictions is necessary to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
However, only certain people are eligible for the moratorium, including individuals who...
