Trump Administration, CDC Announce Eviction Moratorium Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe Trump administration has announced an eviction



The authority will actually come from the CDC — which says limiting evictions is necessary to prevent further spread of COVID-19.



However, only certain people are eligible for the moratorium, including individuals who... Watch VideoThe Trump administration has announced an eviction moratorium through the end of the year.The authority will actually come from the CDC — which says limiting evictions is necessary to prevent further spread of COVID-19.However, only certain people are eligible for the moratorium, including individuals who 👓 View full article

