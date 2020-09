You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Massive landslide hits Chinese city, killing at least six



A massive landslide hit a city in southern China's Hanyuan County on August 21, killing at least six people. The aftermath video shows the houses buried under mud tumbling down from a nearby hill,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources 6 sent to hospital after shooting in Toronto bakery Six people were shot in Toronto's north end early Wednesday when a vehicle pulled up outside a bakery and occupants of the vehicle fired multiple rounds at...

CBC.ca 4 hours ago



Six people have serious injuries after shooting at Toronto bakery Six people are in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight drive-by shooting at a bakery on Eglinton Avenue.

CP24 4 hours ago





Tweets about this