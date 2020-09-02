|
|
|
'I Like To Move It' DJ Erick Morillo dies ahead of court hearing
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
DJ and music producer Erick Morillo, who was responsible for the hit "I Like To Move It," has been found dead in his home in Miami Beach, Florida. He was 49.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
DJ Erick Morillo de*d at 49
House music DJ Erick Morillo has been found de*d at the age of 49.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
|
DJ Erick Morillo found dead aged 49
The DJ was known for his 1993 hit track 'I Like to Move It', which he released under the stage name Reel 2 Real.
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:56Published
Tweets about this
|