'I Like To Move It' DJ Erick Morillo dies ahead of court hearing

CTV News Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
DJ and music producer Erick Morillo, who was responsible for the hit "I Like To Move It," has been found dead in his home in Miami Beach, Florida. He was 49.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead

DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead 00:38

 Miami Beach PD said his body was found just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

DJ Erick Morillo de*d at 49 [Video]

DJ Erick Morillo de*d at 49

House music DJ Erick Morillo has been found de*d at the age of 49.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
DJ Erick Morillo found dead aged 49 [Video]

DJ Erick Morillo found dead aged 49

The DJ was known for his 1993 hit track 'I Like to Move It', which he released under the stage name Reel 2 Real.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published

