Russian prosecutors: Navalny not victim of crime



Russian prosecutors said on Thursday they saw no need for a criminal investigation into the sudden illness of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who his supporters suspect was poisoned, and they had found.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:15 Published 6 days ago

German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoning



Tests on the Russian opposition politician show evidence of poisoning but his life not in danger, Berlin hospital says. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:06 Published 1 week ago