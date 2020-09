Attorneys File New Lawsuit Over 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is facing a lawsuit over the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.



Attorneys for victims, survivors and their descendants filed the new suit this week.



It asks city officials and other defendants to fix the damage done to the Black community of Greenwood during the violent tragedy.



And it... Watch VideoThe city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is facing a lawsuit over the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.Attorneys for victims, survivors and their descendants filed the new suit this week.It asks city officials and other defendants to fix the damage done to the Black community of Greenwood during the violent tragedy.And it 👓 View full article