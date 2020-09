German Government Says Navalny Had Nerve Agent In His System Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Watch VideoGermany's government says Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was indeed poisoned.



Their toxicology reports showed the Soviet-era chemical nerve agent, Novichok in Navalny's system.



