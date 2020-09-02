Covid-19 coronavirus: France tops 7000 daily infections again
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () New daily coronavirus cases in France have tipped above 7000 for the second time in five days. The daily count adds weight to French authorities' worries about the virus spreading further as the nation's schools reopened their doors...
