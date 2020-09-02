Global  
 

Covid-19 coronavirus: France tops 7000 daily infections again

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Covid-19 coronavirus: France tops 7000 daily infections againNew daily coronavirus cases in France have tipped above 7000 for the second time in five days. The daily count adds weight to French authorities' worries about the virus spreading further as the nation's schools reopened their doors...
