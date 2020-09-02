Global  
 

US sanctions International Criminal Court prosecutor over probe into American forces in Afghanistan

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced newly imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda Wednesday, in response to her investigations into potential American war crimes conducted in Afghanistan.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Court blocks release of Trump's tax returns to DA

Court blocks release of Trump's tax returns to DA 01:52

 [NFA] A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday granted President Donald Trump's request to delay Manhattan's district attorney from accessing his tax returns in connection with a criminal probe of his business practices. Colette Luke has the latest.

