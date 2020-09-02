US sanctions International Criminal Court prosecutor over probe into American forces in Afghanistan
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced newly imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda Wednesday, in response to her investigations into potential American war crimes conducted in Afghanistan.
[NFA] A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday granted President Donald Trump's request to delay Manhattan's district attorney from accessing his tax returns in connection with a criminal probe of his business practices. Colette Luke has the latest.
After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty,..