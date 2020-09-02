Global  
 

Police put hood on Black man Daniel Prude who died of asphyxiation seven days later

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Police put hood on Black man Daniel Prude who died of asphyxiation seven days laterA Black man who had run naked through the streets of a western New York city died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, according to video...
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Video Shows Chicago Man Who Died After Altercation With Rochester Police

Video Shows Chicago Man Who Died After Altercation With Rochester Police 02:41

 The video is hard to watch – a Black man suffocating after being taken into custody by police in Rochester, New York. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, the Chicago man, Daniel Prude, died months before George Floyd.

